Pro-EU rally to take place in Bucharest, several cities on March 15

Rallies meant to show Romanians’ support for EU membership will take place on March 15 in Bucharest and several other cities.

The rallies, held under the name Euromanifest, are not associated with any party or candidate. Instead, they are the result of a civic initiative organized by people who believe in democracy, freedom of expression, and Romania’s European path, according to the organizers.

The main event is to be held in Bucharest’s Victorei Square, a symbolic place of protest and gathering in the last decade.

Similar events will be organized in Timisoara, Oradea, Brasov, but also outside Romania in London, Dublin, and Brussels.

“We firmly distance ourselves from any political affiliation and reject any attempt to divert this event for electoral or partisan purposes. #EuRoManifest is a civic initiative organized by people who believe in democracy, freedom of expression, and Romania’s European path. The event will be a space for debate and awareness, a call for responsibility and unity around democratic values, without attacks or incitement to hatred,” the organizers said in a post on Facebook.

The Euromanifest rally was popularized on Facebook by NGOs and Romanian civil society in the context of pressure applied on the Romanian state by the Trump administration, Russia, and far-right politicians and parties.

A rally estimated at tens of thousands of participants from all over the country was organized by the far-right party AUR and its smaller, newly emerged partner POT in favor of pro-Russian isolationist and former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in Bucharest on March 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Euromanifest on Facebook)