Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 09:05
Business
Private hospitals in Romania, unhappy with Govt.’s proposal for market liberalisation
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The largest private medical services providers in Romania, including MedLife, Sanador, Regina Maria, Polisano, Monza, Medicover, Ponderas, and Synevo, among others, plan to pull out of the cooperation with the public healthcare system if they are compelled to deliver emergency services and treat patients with chronic diseases at the cost set by the authorities for public hospitals.

An emergency ordinance adopted by the Government on February 4, which hasn’t been published in the Official Gazette yet, provides that private hospitals will be allowed to take emergency cases and take part in national health programs for treating patients with chronic diseases, which was not possible until now.

However, the private hospitals will be reimbursed for these services the same sums as public hospitals get. Moreover, they will not be allowed to charge their patients extra through the so-called copayment.

The private hospitals argue that the fees set by the authorities for the public hospitals are below the actual costs of the services delivered and argue against the provision in the ordinance that forbids supplementary payments (copayment), local Hotnews.ro reported. Specifically, the private healthcare providers association announced that it plans not to renew the annual contracts with the public healthcare system.

Private hospitals in Romania currently deliver some services for which they get reimbursed by the state health insurance house (CNAS), family medicine and medical examinations, for example, but also charge their patients extra for some of these services.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 09:05
Business
Private hospitals in Romania, unhappy with Govt.’s proposal for market liberalisation
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The largest private medical services providers in Romania, including MedLife, Sanador, Regina Maria, Polisano, Monza, Medicover, Ponderas, and Synevo, among others, plan to pull out of the cooperation with the public healthcare system if they are compelled to deliver emergency services and treat patients with chronic diseases at the cost set by the authorities for public hospitals.

An emergency ordinance adopted by the Government on February 4, which hasn’t been published in the Official Gazette yet, provides that private hospitals will be allowed to take emergency cases and take part in national health programs for treating patients with chronic diseases, which was not possible until now.

However, the private hospitals will be reimbursed for these services the same sums as public hospitals get. Moreover, they will not be allowed to charge their patients extra through the so-called copayment.

The private hospitals argue that the fees set by the authorities for the public hospitals are below the actual costs of the services delivered and argue against the provision in the ordinance that forbids supplementary payments (copayment), local Hotnews.ro reported. Specifically, the private healthcare providers association announced that it plans not to renew the annual contracts with the public healthcare system.

Private hospitals in Romania currently deliver some services for which they get reimbursed by the state health insurance house (CNAS), family medicine and medical examinations, for example, but also charge their patients extra for some of these services.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40