Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 12:06
Culture

 

 

Princely Court in Târgovişte reopens after restoration works

07 June 2022
The Princely Court in Târgovişte, a former residence of Wallachia’s rulers, reopened this past weekend after restoration works backed by EU funding.

The process involved restoration and preservation works on the Chindia Tower (pictured), the ruins of Paraclis Church, the Grand Princely Church, and Sf. Vineri Princely Church. The project amounted to RON 19 million, out of which 98% were European funds and 2% the funding provided by Dâmbovița County Council, Corneliu Ștefan, the president of Dâmbovița County Council, explained.

Chindia Tower, a symbol of the city and the ensemble, was reinforced, and the outdoor plastering was redone. At the same time, the woodwork and interior stairs were repaired. The roof of the Grand Princely Church was repaired, and the church’s patron saint icon and fresco dating back to 1698 were restored. 

Furthermore, Sf. Vineri Church had its roof, interior flooring and tower restored, and its structure consolidated. Here, the County Council is to fund the restoration of the interior frescoes, Ștefan said. At Paraclis Church, the brick parament was redone, and a lighting system was set up.

The Princely Court was designed as an ensemble of buildings meant to serve as an administrative center and residence for the ruler, his family, the court and servants. It was the place where the rulings of the Chancellery were issued and where foreign guests were welcomed.

The court, first documented in the early 15th century, went through several construction phases. Its first phase, entailing the fortification of the ensemble, was developed under the reigns of Mircea cel Bătrân and Vlad Dracul. A second phase followed during the reigns of Petru Cercel, Matei Basarab, and Constantin Brâncoveanu. The latter redid the fortifications, rebuilt and expanded the princely palace, the churches, the utilities and other buildings on site, and built several annexes.

More about the Princely Court, in Romanian, here.

(Photo: Trifuion | Dreamstime.com)

