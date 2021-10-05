RO winemaker Prince Matei seeks to double sales on annual basis

Prince Matei vineyards, a company owned by holding Vintruvian, which also owns Viticola Sarica Niculiţel, estimates to double its turnover in 2021, to about RON 3.5 mln (EUR 0.7 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the medium term, the company expects to double its revenue from year to year after it starts exporting wines to the EU and abroad. It will start exporting to Poland, France, Germany, Spain and China.

"The goal of our group in 2021 is to occupy the leading position of the premium segment. This means annual increases of 100% or more for at least a few years. For 2021, we expect to more than double our turnover compared to the previous year," said Solène Cesbron, marketing manager of ViaViticola, which owns Sarica Niculiţel and Domeniile Prince Matei.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com