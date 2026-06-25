Primark to open unit in Sibiu next month, further openings in Iași, Bacău by year-end

Clothing retailer Primark is set to open a store in Sibiu next month, inside Shopping City Sibiu. The unit, spanning 2,300 sqm on a single floor, is the retailer’s sixth store in the country.

The company already has stores in Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, and Craiova, and further openings are planned in Iași and Bacău by the end of 2026.

A third Bucharest store is also scheduled to open in the commercial center Sun Plaza during the 2026-2027 financial year, the company said.

“Opening in Sibiu is an important milestone for Primark as we continue to grow in Romania. Coming just one month after our arrival in Craiova, it reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the Romanian market and strengthening our presence across the region, “ Maciej Podwojski, Sales Director at Primark in CEE, said.

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 people across 19 countries in Europe and the US. The company has over 480 stores globally.

With a total leasable area of 83,000 sqm, Shopping City Sibiu is the third-largest retail park of its kind in Romania. In 2018, it entered an extensive modernization and expansion process, which was completed in the spring of 2019 with the addition of a new level dedicated to the food court, followed by a cinema and a fitness club.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com