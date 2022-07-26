Ranking: Price of 1GB of mobile data in RO, 12 times cheaper than in the US

The average cost of 1GB of mobile data in Romania is USD 0.45, 12.48 times cheaper than the price of 1GB of mobile data in the US in 2022 - USD 5.62, an analysis by Cable.co.uk shows.

Data from 5,292 mobile data plans in 233 countries were gathered and analyzed by Cable.co.uk between March 16 and June 2 of this year to compare the cost of one gigabyte (1GB) of mobile data.

The analysis showed that Israel is the cheapest country in which to buy mobile data, with the average cost of 1GB at USD 0.04. Italy is second-cheapest, with 1GB costing USD 0.12 on average. It is followed by San Marino (USD 0.14) in third place.

The United States is one of the most expensive nations for purchasing mobile data, coming in 202nd in the world, with an average 1GB cost of USD 5.62

Saint Helena is the most expensive place in which to buy mobile data. The average cost of 1GB there is USD 41.06.

In Eastern Europe, Moldova (USD 0.26) is the cheapest, followed by Poland (USD 0.41), Romania (USD 0.45) and Montenegro (USD 0.60). Greece is the most expensive in the region, with 1GB of data costing USD 5.30 on average.

The cheapest mobile data in Western Europe is in Italy – in second place overall – where the average price of 1GB is USD 0.12. San Marino (USD 0.14) is the second cheapest in Western Europe, followed by France (USD 0.23) and Monaco (USD 0.40). The UK (USD 0.79) is the 7th cheapest in Western Europe and 59th cheapest in the world.

Asian nations make up a third of the top 20 cheapest countries for mobile data, with both India (USD 0.17) and Nepal (USD 0.27) in the top ten. Only three Asian countries are more expensive than the global average of USD 3.12 – Japan (USD 3.85), British Indian Ocean Territory (USD 5.00) and South Korea, the most expensive in the region at USD 12.55.

The analysis is available here.

(Photo: Iuliia Kvasha/ Dreamstime)

