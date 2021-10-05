Price asked by supplier of last resort for Romanian electricity consumers soars



The price asked by the supplier of last resort on the Romanian electricity market, a role attributed on a monthly basis by auction, word to RON 1,125 per MWh (EUR 225 per MWh) in October - not including the fees, VAT and excise duty.

The auction was won by Electrica Furnizare, which will thus supply electricity to all those consumers left without a supplier until they sign a contract with a new supplier, Economica.net reported.

The other bidders were CEZ Vânzare, with a price of RON 1,350 per MWh, Enel with RON 1,61, E.On with RON 1,882 and Tinmar Energy with RON 2,295. The same electricity supplier (Electrica Furnizare) won the auction in September with a price of RON 713 per MWh.

