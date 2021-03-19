“When Business is growing” (press release)

Press Release

SCA Grecu and Associates and Bizilive TV, would like to invite you, on 30th of March, 11:00 AM to the online Event “When Business is growing” – an event created especially for business people.

7 speakers coming from various industries will tackle, in an original manner, the amendments pertaining to the company, to the management approach when the business activity grows. They will also speak about the challenges that an entrepreneur and his team face on a daily basis.

The debates will include the question of how does a company needs to prepare for an increase in turnover.

Among the speakers, you will find:

Monica Cadogan, CEO "Vivre “

Mirela Retegan, Founder “Gasca Zurli “

Elena Grecu, manager partener at SCA Grecu and Associates

Andra Munteanu, CEO Asociația Narada

Prof Corneliu Teofil Teaha, manager Teaha Management Consulting

Georgiana Trifan, Senior Lawyer at SCA Grecu and Associates

Marius Ștefan, manager Autonom

If you wish to be part of this event, please register and donate a minimum amount of 29 RON to the Narada Association, a non-governmental organization that addresses educational needs for children that grew up in vulnerable communities. The registration fee will be donated to the Narada Association.

As Grecu and Associates celebrates 15 years of activity, we would like to start an annual conference dedicated to medium companies, which overcame their first steps, increasing their turnover and number of employees as they are facing different challenges as oposed to start-ups.

Together with the lauch of this first business event, the attorneys from Grecu and Associates will launch also the book „GDPR for businesses, a practical guide for companies”, a book written exclusively for people of various departments of a company, who need guidance when processing personal data.

More info on “When Business is growing” event page here.

Contact person: Elena Grecu, [email protected].