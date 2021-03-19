Press Releases
Press Release

“When Business is growing” (press release)

19 March 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SCA Grecu and Associates and Bizilive TV, would like to invite you, on 30th of March, 11:00 AM to the online Event “When Business is growing” – an event created especially for business people.

7 speakers coming from various industries will tackle, in an original manner, the amendments pertaining to the company, to the management approach when the business activity grows. They will also speak about the challenges that an entrepreneur and his team face on a daily basis.

The debates will include the question of how does a company needs to prepare for an increase in turnover.

Among the speakers, you will find:

  • Monica Cadogan, CEO "Vivre “
  • Mirela Retegan, Founder “Gasca Zurli “
  • Elena Grecu, manager partener at SCA Grecu and Associates
  • Andra Munteanu, CEO Asociația Narada 
  • Prof Corneliu Teofil Teaha, manager Teaha Management Consulting 
  • Georgiana Trifan, Senior Lawyer at SCA Grecu and Associates
  • Marius Ștefan, manager Autonom 

If you wish to be part of this event, please register and donate a minimum amount of 29 RON to the Narada Association, a non-governmental organization that addresses educational needs for children that grew up in vulnerable communities. The registration fee will be donated to the Narada Association

As Grecu and Associates celebrates 15 years of activity, we would like to start an annual conference dedicated to medium companies, which overcame their first steps, increasing their turnover and number of employees as they are facing different challenges as oposed to start-ups.

Together with the lauch of this first business event, the attorneys from Grecu and Associates will launch also the book „GDPR for businesses, a practical guide for companies”, a book written exclusively for people of various departments of a company, who need guidance when processing personal data.

More info on “When Business is growing” event page here.

Contact person: Elena Grecu, [email protected].

Normal
Press Releases
Press Release

“When Business is growing” (press release)

19 March 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SCA Grecu and Associates and Bizilive TV, would like to invite you, on 30th of March, 11:00 AM to the online Event “When Business is growing” – an event created especially for business people.

7 speakers coming from various industries will tackle, in an original manner, the amendments pertaining to the company, to the management approach when the business activity grows. They will also speak about the challenges that an entrepreneur and his team face on a daily basis.

The debates will include the question of how does a company needs to prepare for an increase in turnover.

Among the speakers, you will find:

  • Monica Cadogan, CEO "Vivre “
  • Mirela Retegan, Founder “Gasca Zurli “
  • Elena Grecu, manager partener at SCA Grecu and Associates
  • Andra Munteanu, CEO Asociația Narada 
  • Prof Corneliu Teofil Teaha, manager Teaha Management Consulting 
  • Georgiana Trifan, Senior Lawyer at SCA Grecu and Associates
  • Marius Ștefan, manager Autonom 

If you wish to be part of this event, please register and donate a minimum amount of 29 RON to the Narada Association, a non-governmental organization that addresses educational needs for children that grew up in vulnerable communities. The registration fee will be donated to the Narada Association

As Grecu and Associates celebrates 15 years of activity, we would like to start an annual conference dedicated to medium companies, which overcame their first steps, increasing their turnover and number of employees as they are facing different challenges as oposed to start-ups.

Together with the lauch of this first business event, the attorneys from Grecu and Associates will launch also the book „GDPR for businesses, a practical guide for companies”, a book written exclusively for people of various departments of a company, who need guidance when processing personal data.

More info on “When Business is growing” event page here.

Contact person: Elena Grecu, [email protected].

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania