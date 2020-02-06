Press Release

Press Release: A sector that knows no crisis - an overview of the voucher codes market in Romania

Get goods and services at a reduced cost, who wouldn't want them? Although some people persist paying the full price for the things they buy, the use of the so-called "promotional codes" is becoming increasingly popular in Romania.

According to the Promocodex.com platform, one of the leading companies in the sector in Romania, a lot of Romanians have recently used, or at least sought, a discount voucher to be used for an online purchase. The phenomenon mainly affects the "younger" generation of users, with a higher incidence in consumers up to the age of 34, but the trend is undoubtedly growing.

The conditions for a crackling 2020 are therefore all there and according to the founders of Promocodex.com, the future can only be bright. Access to new technologies, the ability to use them and the simplicity of the steps only bring the end user closer to the many discount coupons on the Web.

For its part, Promocodex.com was established in 2019, when its two founders saw the potential in a market niche not yet sufficiently developed in Romania and Eastern Europe or in any case, not effectively. In fact, several sites offered discount codes, but often these turned out to be bogus or didn’t work, therefore the user experience was rather poor and the service very disappointing in the eyes of the users.

Promocodex.com is a Romanian company headquartered in Timisoara and it is a young start-up that is rapidly expanding and is active in more than 15 different countries. The official website for Romania is https://ro.promocodex.com/ .

But what are the discount codes? And how are they useful in the field of e-commerce?

Discount coupons are alphanumeric codes, such as "PROMOVOUCHER10", which, inserted in the appropriate text box during payment, give those making the purchase a certain advantage. For example, it can be free shipping, a fixed discount or a percentage of the final price, a free product and so on. Several studies have shown that those who have a discount coupon are 6 times more likely to make a purchase than those who don’t have one.

On Promocodex.com there are over 1,000 virtual stores that periodically send codes to be distributed to users and among these it is possible to focus on e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Groupon, undoubtedly among the favourites of Internet users. It’s impossible to forget the day of Black Friday, a symbolic shopping event, which led over 1 million users to buy online!

Today's interest in discount coupons is bound to intensify in the future, which is why Promocodex.com has announced that it has many surprises ready, always remaining faithful to its mission and continuing to form a top-level team, capable of constantly checking that the discounts offered are active.

The portal is able to guarantee "what you want, for less", that is, it allows its users to obtain goods and services for less, but it doesn’t stop there! In addition to the useful Promocodex tools already active on the website such as the list of promotional codes and links to international web stores, there is also the official APP, which allows you to receive new discounts as soon as they are shared on the website.

This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.