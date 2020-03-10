Press Release

Press Release: The real estate investment decision process for a 4-star hotel in Snagov, Ilfov County

All real estate investment decisions have a common element: each requires giving up something now in anticipation of future benefits, respective the sacrifice is immediate, but rewards will be received in the future, if at all. The problem with a real estate investment is that the investors generally have more opportunities than they have resources. They must choose, although the information is never complete for the analysis process. The only way to avoid getting lost in the alternatives’ maze is to rank the investments by their likely contribution to investment objectives, subject to constraints imposed by liquidity needs and ability to tolerate risks.

The state-of-art investment analysis treats real estate as a capital asset desired for the stream of benefits it generates.

Following the above analysis criteria (the stream of benefits generated by a capital asset - a real estate property), we would like to bring into your consideration, as a subject to a real estate investment analysis, an asset in the middle of Snagov Village, having 100 m opening to the lake with the same name. From its location it takes 20 minutes to reach The International Airport Henri Coanda, while to reach the Capital City, Bucharest, it takes 30 minutes. There is an easy auto acces, from DN1, both with private or public transportation. The village Snagov is already well-knowed by its occupants and the Bucharest’ ones as a touristic point, by its multiple entertainment choices. This location benefits from the proximity of: Snagov Forest, Castel Film Studios and Izvorani Olympic Training Complex.

The main building (the hotel), surrounded by a generous plot of land of 20,570 sqm, has a total rooms number of 37, a large size restaurant, reception area, spa center, relaxing area, inside and outside, swimming pool area and back of the house area. The 37 rooms are composed of: 15 rooms with double bad, 18 twin bedrooms and 4 suites with matrimonial beds. The surface of a room is about 35 sq m and an apartment size is of 57 sqm. They are already fully furnished and equipped, like 80 cm LCD TV, air conditioning with individual thermostat, safe and minibar. They also have a balcony overlooking Lake Snagov and Forest Snagov. The Spa surface is almost 800 sqm. Facilities and services can consists in ten body massage rooms, three of which include hydrotherapy equipment, one indoor Counter-Current swimming pool, two medical cabinets equipped with Hydrocolonotherapy and Ozonotherapy equipment, a special room for facial and nails treatments, emotional showers, hammam and dry sauna cabinets and finally, a relaxing room with heated armchairs and panoramic view of Lake Snagov. Other hotel facilities are: an outdoor swimming pool placed on the shore of Lake Snagov with a surface of 180 sqm and a beach for 160 sunbeds, inside of the main building there are designated areas for shops, beauty salons, the elevator has panoramic view, other technical rooms, part of back of the house (large fully equipped kitchen, storages, reception, bars, sanitary rooms, central heating room, laundry area and office area).

By repositioning the asset on the hospitality market, it can generate incomes from:

Guestrooms & Suites – 37 keys Other services:

Food & Beverage – 270 persons

SPA & Recreation – 10 massage rooms, 2 treatment rooms, saunas, hammam, jacuzzi, pool

Meeting & Events – 170 places.

The investment return is quick, the property being ready to generate income, by signing a management agreement with a hotel operator but also with local operators for restaurant, spa or beauty centers, all of them considered to be a good cash flow earner.

Either you are active investor (who are making decision that are directly affect operating results) or passive investor (who turn the wealth over the asset managers), please contact us at [email protected] or +40 734.302.308 for any enquires about the sales process (the asset is sold in in insolvency proceedings, ensuring transparent price expectations and reliable property rights of land plots).

For more details about the above property please visit the link: Snagov, Ilfov County