Press Release: FiNEXPERT & BOSCOLO merge together under the auspices of Crowe, becoming one of the biggest audit, accounting, fiscal and financial consultancy companies in Romania

Press Release

FiNEXPERT and BOSCOLO are merging together under one name: Crowe Romania.

FiNEXPERT is one of the largest Romanian professional services companies providing integrated accounting, payroll, audit and advisory, tax and corporate services. BOSCOLO is an international consulting, accounting and audit firm established in Romania in 1994. BOSCOLO has three offices in Bucharest, Timisoara and Cluj and has been a member of Crowe Global since 2016. Sharing a common set of fundamental values, both companies are committing to offering their clients a comprehensive range of best-in-class services.

‘Stronger together’ is the motivation that lies behind this big step in both companies’ life. ‘’The main motivations behind this merger are vision and strategy, we share the same set of core values. Following this merger, our customers will benefit from an extensive portfolio of services, an expanded team and a strong local presence, together we will continue to strengthen the offer and quality of our services”, stated Manuela Furdui, Managing Partner FiNEXPERT (in picture below).

One of the most important aspects that both companies will benefit from is the membership of the Crowe Global network. Crowe member firms have an international reputation for providing the highest quality of service. Crowe is the 8th largest global network in the world, with over 220 members in more than 130 countries worldwide. The network has over 42,000 employees in 750 offices and offers its members access to a wealth of experience and knowledge.

The merger between FiNEXPERT & BOSCOLO will place the newly formed company as the 6th largest consultancy, accounting and audit practice in Romania, based on turnover. The company will have an annual turnover of approximately €9 million. Its 230 specialists will work with their 1,000 clients to help provide smart decisions, offering multi-lingual consultancy for both local and international clients.

It is important that the entire merger took place in this challenging period of time, with the global pandemic significantly effecting the way people are doing business. ‘The easiest path for us would have been to put the merger on hold until a more peaceful period of time occurred, with no restrictions or potential threats along the way. We just had the right amount of courage to carry out the merger, therefore offering a robust response to everything happening around us. We strongly believe that the economy and the markets will recover and will need focused players, capable of undertaking all the requests that might come from business owners’, comments Roberto Falato, Partner at BOSCOLO (in picture above).