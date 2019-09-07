Romanian Govt. sets date for first round of 2019 presidential elections

The first round of the 2019 presidential elections will take place on November 10, prime minister Viorica Dăncilă announced. She said the Government will pass an emergency ordinance establishing the date.

“Later we will establish the entire package of regulations concerning the elections, according to the changes made in the Parliament, namely the voting extended throughout several days for the election sections abroad, the option of having the voting extended after 21:00, and the voting by correspondence,” Dăncilă said, quoted by Digi24.ro.

The Permanent Electoral Authority proposed at the beginning of the month to have the first round of the presidential elections held on November 10 and the second on November 24.

The Parliament recently adopted the law on the diaspora vote, which, among others, introduces multi-day voting for the Romanians living abroad. The measure came after many Romanians living abroad queued for long hours or were even unable to vote in the recent EU elections.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]