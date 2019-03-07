Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 09:01
Politics
Presidential elections in Romania scheduled for November
03 July 2019
The president of the electoral authority AEP, Constantin-Florin Mituleţu Buică, on July 2 said that he held talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă and agreed in principle to schedule the presidential election on November 10th, the first round, followed by a second round on November 24 in case it is needed, Hotnews.ro reported.

The final decision will be enacted by a government decision, which was prepared by AEP, with the ministry of interior (MAI) being the co-initiator of the document.  The document was expected to be sent by the AEP to the MAI on July 2. The bill could be passed by the Government in the meeting next week, Constantin Buică also said.

Klaus Iohannis won the presidential election in 2014 in the second round and he is the sole certain candidate for the next presidential elections.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

