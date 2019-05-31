Romania's opposition parties to run separately in presidential, general elections

The head of Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna (picture, left), criticized the petty politics of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and announced that the USR-PLUS alliance, validated as the third political force in Romania after the elections for the European Parliament, would have its own candidate for the presidential elections and in general for any election.

“USR-PLUS emerged because Romanians are fed up with this kind of opportunistic petty politicians like [Ludovic] Orban,” Barna stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

USR-PLUS was open for discussions with PNL, but a quarter of Romanians voted for USR-PLUS, he argued explaining that this score justifies the alliance having its own candidate for the presidential elections.

Barna’s speech, given in an interview for Adevarul daily, came after PNL president Ludovic Orban made clear his party would support president Klaus Iohannis for another term. Orban indirectly criticized PLUS president Dacian Ciolos (picture, right) for announcing his plans to run in the presidential elections. Orban was also disappointed with USR-PLUS refusing to get involved directly in a ruling majority to replace the incumbent one.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dan Barna)