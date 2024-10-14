Eastern Romania: Presidential candidates attend religious service celebrating Saint Parascheva

Several presidential candidates have attended the Holy Liturgy on Monday, October 14, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Iaşi, where Saint Parascheva is being celebrated.

Pilgrims go to the cathedral in Iaşi every year around October 14, to pray at the relics of Saint Parascheva, which they believe have miraculous powers. Over 200,000 people did so this year as well.

The service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Iaşi began on Monday morning, officiated by a group of 20 priests.

Prime minister and Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu arrived accompanied by local party leaders and the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila. Meanwhile, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă arrived with Iaşi mayor Mihai Chirica, and other local politicians.

Both Ciolacu and Ciucă chose to attend the service from the crowd, rather than from the stage prepared for officials. The prime minister said on Facebook that Romanians are blessed by the saint Parascheva, giving them power to go on.

Elena Lasconi, leader and candidate of reformist USR party, also remained in the crowd during the service along with party figures, and so did the leader of far-right party AUR, George Simion. Independent candidate Mircea Geoană was present as well.

The night prior, George Simion handed out hot tea to believers waiting in line to pray to St. Parascheva, as evidenced by a video posted on social media. However, he skipped the line when it came to venerating the relics of the saint, according to Digi24.

After attending the ceremonies in Iaşi for St. Parascheva, Nicolae Ciucă stated that Romania needs unity and respect, and that the pilgrimage teaches that togetherness can bridge obstacles.

"I am happy to be in Iaşi, alongside thousands of believers, at the pilgrimage of Saint Parascheva, the protector of Moldova. This celebration reminds us of the values that unite us: faith, solidarity, and respect for traditions," he wrote on Facebook.

Elena Lasconi also wrote on social media after the event, noting that “we are living in times when most of us need help, when we feel confused by what is happening around us, and when we no longer trust that things can somehow change. If we want to make Romania a better country from now on, we need to be united. Because when we are united, when we do things together, we manage to move mountains.”

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu, Nicolae Ciuca, Elena Lasconi, George Simion on Facebook)