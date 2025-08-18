President Nicușor Dan encourages Romanians to spend their holidays in the country

President Nicușor Dan, currently on holiday with his family in the Romanian mountains, appealed to Romanians to spend their holidays in the country. In a video posted on social media, he said that the most beautiful places he visited are those in Romania.

“The most beautiful places I have visited with my family are those here, in Romania, and the hikes at Sâmbăta de Sus remain our favorites!” said the president.

The head of state showed his son a waterfall, raced his daughter to the top of the mountain, and showed her how to drink water from a spring.

“Romania has exceptional places, such as Fereastra Mare at Sâmbăta, in Făgăraș. I invite Romanians to spend their holidays also in Romania,” Dan said.

Nicușor Dan also made a private visit to the Republic of Moldova earlier this month, where he joined Moldovan leader Maia Sandu at the Wolves Festival/Festivalul Lupilor in the Orheiul Vechi Nature Reserve. He also went on a nature hike with his partner, Mirabela, and their two children.

Most Romanians already spend their holidays in the country. On the other hand, one in six respondents chose to spend their holiday outside Romania, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the financial portal FinZoom.ro. Among the Romanians who spend their holiday abroad this summer, three out of four went to countries like Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, but also Italy.

Regarding the choice of means of transport for going on holiday, 54.5% of those asked prefer their own car, while the train is chosen by 22.42%, and buses and airplanes are preferred by 12% and, respectively, 11%.

Over 77% of respondents said they save money in advance throughout the year for the summer vacation. Much fewer (9%) borrow money from friends, less than 7% say they use vacation vouchers to pay, and almost 5% use a credit card. Very few, around 2%, say they receive holiday bonuses from their employer.

Regarding the amount of money set aside for vacation, 42% of respondents say their budget has decreased by 10 to 30% compared to last year. Only about 10% of Romanians will set aside 10 to 30% more compared to last year.

Around 1,200 people responded to the survey conducted by CEC Bank and FinZoom.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook video capture)