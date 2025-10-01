President Nicuşor Dan says single candidate for Bucharest mayor would strengthen ruling coalition

President Nicuşor Dan declared on September 30 that he would like to see a single candidate of the ruling coalition for the capital's mayor's office, arguing that competition among multiple candidates is wrong, as it would "greatly undermine the coalition, which has already accumulated some tensions," Economica.net reported.

The Social Democrats (PSD) expect to win the elections, but this would become problematic if the other major parties in the ruling coalition, namely the Liberals (PNL) and USR, would join forces and agree on a single candidate.

PSD’s Daniel Baluta (District 4 mayor) leads in the poll ahead of PNL’s Ciprian Ciucu (District 6 mayor) and USR’s potential candidate Catalin Drula (reportedly preferred by president Dan as his successor at Bucharest City Hall).

The elections for the Bucharest City Hall could take place on November 23, political sources told Digi24. According to them, a final decision will be made next week in the ruling coalition.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)