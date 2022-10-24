Prada opens new factory near Romanian city of Sibiu

High-end fashion brand Prada recently opened a factory near Sibiu, central Romania. The new unit will manufacture part of Prada’s leather products.

The factory, located in Sibiu’s West Industrial Zone, measures 31,000 square feet and is operated by Hipic Prod Imprex, now part of the Prada group. The local company was founded in 1994 and is specialized in leather and travel clothing, as well as harnesses. Last year, it doubled its turnover, reaching RON 41 mln (EUR 8.3 mln).

Prada recently bought the remaining 20% share package from local entrepreneur Andreea Sabău, becoming the sole owner of the Hipic Prod Impex. The factory hires 361 people in the area.

“The fact that a prestigious group like Prada, one with very high standards, chose Sibiu as a production location means that there’s potential to be found in the city, according to an international luxury brand with great prestige. The opening of the Prada factory is beneficial for Sibiu primarily because it will create new jobs, but also because it diversifies the industrial sector present in the city,” said Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor, cited by Transilvania Business.

Prada’s investment in the Sibiu factory is estimated to reach EUR 19 mln in total and generate over 300 jobs. The project also benefits from a state aid package worth EUR 7.83 mln, according to Digi24.

The factory’s inauguration ceremony was attended by members of Prada’s board, local administration, and mayor Fodor.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Sibiu)