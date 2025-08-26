PPC Renewables begins turbine installation at largest wind farm in Romania’s Moldova region

PPC Renewables Romania has installed the first two turbines at what will become the largest wind farm in the country’s Moldova region, located in Vaslui county, the company announced. The Deleni wind farm will feature 23 turbines with a total installed capacity of 140 megawatts.

Equipped with GE Vernova turbines of 6.1 MW each - nearly three times the capacity of those used in Romania’s last major wind expansion up to 2012 - the project marks a significant step in diversifying the country’s energy mix, PPC said.

Each turbine stands 121 meters high with blades measuring 77.4 meters. Construction has required large-scale logistics, including 12 oversized transports for each turbine component from the Black Sea port of Constanța to Vaslui.

The wind farm will produce around 370 GWh annually, enough to power 100,000 households, while avoiding about 215,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year, according to the company. Infrastructure around the site, spanning Deleni, Costești, and Bogdănești, will also allow for future energy storage capacity.

“With the installation of the first turbines, we are moving into a new stage in the construction of the Deleni park,” said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania. “Expanding beyond Dobrogea, traditionally Romania’s wind hub, helps address the production deficit in the north and benefits the local community.”

Upon completion of the project, PPC Renewables Romania’s total installed renewables capacity will reach about 1.5 GW.

PPC Group, active across Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria, has expanded its renewables portfolio from 4.7 GW in early 2024 to 6.3 GW as of mid-2025. It aims to reach 11.8 GW by 2027, with 3.7 GW of projects currently under construction or ready to build.

(Photo source: the company)