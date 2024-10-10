Romanian postal company Posta Romana facilitates Moldovans' online purchases from European online stores

Romanian public postal company Posta Romana announced the launch of the EUlivrez.md platform, which facilitates online shopping in the European Union for citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

The name of the platform is a combination between the European Union's name (EU) and the Romanian word for delivery (livrez).

The platform offers an accessible and secure way to benefit from competitive prices in the EU, eliminating the complexities of international deliveries, Posta Romana said.

Moldovan buyers willing to make purchases from Romanian or any other EU online stores will set up an account with the EUlivrez platform and indicate it as the delivery address when making the purchase. Later, Posta Romana will deliver the parcel to the address indicated by the buyer on the territory of Moldova.

"The EUlivrez.md platform allows Moldovan buyers to enter the European market with complete confidence. Regardless of the recipient's location, parcels are delivered quickly and safely. In addition, personal data is protected in accordance with strict European standards, which ensures a high level of security for users," said Valentin Stefan, General Director of Posta Romana, quoted by Newsmaker.md.

Posta Romana opened the first subsidiary outside the country in Chisinau in December 2022.

The EUlivrez.md platform offers an effective solution, providing access to online stores in Europe, especially from Romania, at competitive prices, with home delivery, no matter where the Moldovan recipient is located.

Posta Romana promises nationwide coverage on the territory of Moldova, from major cities to the most remote villages. Through its courier partners, it ensures the delivery of parcels with maximum security, guaranteeing the protection of goods throughout the entire journey, from the warehouse in Romania to the final destination in the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)