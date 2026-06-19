Carmaker Porsche invests EUR 5 mln in new center in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

German automaker Porsche announced the start of the construction of the new Porsche Center Cluj, located near the Cluj-Napoca Airport.

The center represents an investment of approximately EUR 5 million and will become the second Porsche Center in Romania and the first in Transylvania.

The center will offer customers from the Transylvania region direct access to Porsche sales and after-sales services.

Porsche Center Cluj will be certified BREEAM Excellent, an international standard for sustainable construction, which recognizes the building’s performance in terms of energy efficiency, environmental impact, and resource management. Moreover, the new center was designed as a unified building of nearly 1,500 square meters, which will integrate a showroom of approximately 600 square meters and a service workshop of 870 square meters.

“Porsche Center Cluj is a major investment that reflects our commitment to the highest standards in terms of customer experience and construction quality,” said Alin Tapalagă, General Director of Porsche Inter Auto Romania, after the inauguration ceremony of the works. “Furthermore, this project significantly strengthens our retail network, complementing Porsche Center Bucharest and our service locations in Timișoara and Iași,” he added.

In recent years, Porsche Romania has worked on developing a close relationship with customers and brand enthusiasts in Transylvania through a combination of local activations, partnerships, and brand experiences. “We responded to the growing interest shown by customers and brand enthusiasts in Cluj, first by presenting the newest models during our annual roadshows, then by developing a long-term partnership with the Transylvania Open tennis tournament, and by opening a temporary showroom,” said Adrian Pascu, Executive Director, Porsche Importer.

The completion of the works is scheduled for the beginning of 2027, and the official opening will take place during the same year. Until then, the carmarker operates a temporary Art Pop-Up Store located in front of the Radisson Hotel in Cluj.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: newsroom.porsche.com)