Champion swimmer David Popovici becomes Porsche’s first ‘Friend of the Brand’ in Romania

David Popovici, Romania's Olympic, World, and European swimming champion, has been named the first "Friend of the Brand" by Porsche in the country. The partnership marks a significant recognition for the 20-year-old athlete, whose extraordinary achievements have made waves on the global swimming stage.

Popovici is the only swimmer in history to have won gold in both the 100m and 200m freestyle events at two separate World Championships, achieving this rare feat in 2022 and again in 2025. He currently holds the European record in the 100m freestyle, as well as multiple junior world records across the 100m and 200m freestyle distances, including short-course events.

With a time of 46.51 seconds, David Popovici also owns the World Championship record for the 100m freestyle and previously held the world record in this event. His exceptional performances have not only earned him titles but have also positioned him as one of the fastest swimmers in the sport's history.

As Porsche Romania's first official "Friend of the Brand," David Popovici will play a visible role in supporting the company's initiatives, particularly in sports.

"In the water, it's all about speed, precision, and control - exactly the values I find in Porsche, a brand that has turned performance into an art form. As a child, I had posters of various 911 models on my bedroom walls, and now I'm happy that our paths are officially crossing. This time, I no longer have to admire from a distance - I'm ready to be part of the story," said David Popovici.

The collaboration also carries personal significance for the Romanian star swimmer. Over a decade ago, Porsche Romania supported his early career with a scholarship, recognizing his potential long before his global victories.

In July 2025, the Romanian swimmer continued his dominance by clinching two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, once again taking the top spot in both the 100m and 200m freestyle races. This solidified his unique status as the only athlete to ever secure this double victory twice at the World Championships.

His Olympic career also stands out, especially following his performance at the Paris Games, where he became Romania's first male Olympic swimming champion, winning gold in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

