PORR Construct to build key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

Romania’s Highway Company awarded the RON 1.7 bln (EUR 340 mln, VAT excluded) contract to construct a key section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway to the Austrian company PORR Construct, Hotnews.ro reported.

The construction works should be ready within 60 months, including a 16-month design period. The fourth (4th) section of A1 motorway Sibiu-Pitesti measures 9.86 kilometres. It stretches from Curtea de Argeș to Tigveni, including a 1.35-km tunnel needed in an area where landslides make road construction very difficult. The tender was launched in 2019.

The section awarded to PORR is difficult but not the most difficult of the Sibiu-Pitesti route. In the auction for the most difficult section - Boita-Tigveni, only one bidder - a consortium of Turkish construction companies Mapa and Cengiz - submitted an offer. Possibly, the companies did not want to place a bid in the absence of relevant details about the route of the section.

