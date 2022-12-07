Austria's Porr wins EUR 60 mln modernization contract with Bucharest's main airport

The Bucharest Airports National Company announced that it signed a RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) contract for works aimed at increasing the operational capacity of the Henri Coandă Airport infrastructure.

It is the largest investment contract in the last ten years, the company said.

The contract was awarded to Porr Construct, the local subsidiary of the Austrian Porr Group.

The works will increase the operational capacity of Henri Coandă Airport, will optimize the operating conditions of aircraft on the taxiways and increase the number of parking lots, the company explained, News.ro reported.

The construction works will be completed in 24 months and will have attached, according to the company, a guarantee of 109 months.

(Photo: Ukrphoto/ Dreamstime)

