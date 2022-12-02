Business

Number of passengers on Romanian airports doubles in Jan-Sep

02 December 2022
The volume of air passenger transport in Romania increased by 96.9% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2021, from just under 8.0 mln to over 15.7 mln, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Of this, 14.2 mln passengers were international travellers.

The main airport in Bucharest, Henri Coanda airport, accounted for 59.4% of the total number of passengers, followed by Avram Iancu airport in Cluj-Napoca (12.6%).

In the third quarter of the year, the annual growth rate was only 36.2% YoY, to a total number of 6.8 mln passengers.

The volume of cargo operated by the Romanian airports rose by 26.7% YoY in the whole January-September period and by 21.6% YoY in Q3.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

1

