PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of Asevi brand in Romania, joins ASEMER

News from Companies

PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of ASEVI, the Spanish brand of detergents and cleaning products, joins ASEMER (Association of Spanish Companies in Romania), an independent business association. This decision represents a strategic step that highlights the importance of the Romanian market for Asevi and recognizes the key role of ASEMER in supporting and promoting Spanish investments in Romania.

The detergents and cleaning products market has experienced significant growth in recent years, supported not only by the dynamics of the retail and real estate sectors but also by the increase in consumer awareness regarding hygiene and health standards. With over 60 years of experience in Spain developing and supplying innovative and effective products, and a 30-year presence on the local market, Asevi positions itself as a trusted partner for Romanian clients, both households and companies from various industrial sectors.

ASEMER, an organization with a growing capacity to support Spanish investors in the Romanian market, plays a key role in facilitating bilateral business relations and promoting foreign investments. Asevi joins a strong network of Spanish companies active in key sectors such as construction, energy, services, and agriculture. The partnership with ASEMER offers members collaboration opportunities, exchange of best practices, and access to valuable resources in both Romania and Spain.

"Asevi joining ASEMER is further proof that our association provides support in the business strategy of companies, whether they are just starting out or already have a strong reputation, as is the case with Asevi in Romania. We continue to develop the perfect framework for new synergies between Romanian and Spanish companies, and our know-how helps us contribute to the business growth and the creation of a solid foundation for future opportunities", said Emilio Luque Ascanio, the president of ASEMER.

"The partnership with ASEMER is a strategic step in consolidating our presence on the Romanian market, where we have been manufacturing detergents and cleaning products under the Asevi brand for nearly 30 years. We continue to see significant growth potential in the industry in which we operate and we are confident that this collaboration provides us with a valuable platform to achieve our objectives. Through ASEMER's network and expertise, we will benefit from the know-how of the Spanish business community in Romania and will thus be able to accelerate the business development and contribute to a more dynamic and sustainable business environment," said Monica Grădinaru, Deputy Director of Pons-Ro Prodcom.

With a solid network of member companies, ASEMER has become a catalyst for the growth of Spanish investments in Romania, actively supporting business development in this region and, at the same time, the entry of Romanian companies into the Spanish market. Thanks to its involvement in various economic initiatives and the relationships it has developed, ASEMER facilitates a collaborative framework for brands like Asevi, providing logistical support, networking opportunities, and assistance in business strategy.

Asevi estimates that the Romanian detergents and cleaning products market will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by consumer and business demand for innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions. The collaboration with ASEMER will provide the company with a competitive advantage, helping to consolidate its presence in Romania and expand its activities into new market segments.

Through ASEMER, Asevi becomes part of a strong business community and will strengthen its commercial relations in Romania, while contributing to the development of the local economy. This strategic collaboration reaffirms the company's commitment to investing in innovation and market growth while supporting sustainability and economic efficiency initiatives at the local level.

About ASEMER

Asociación de Empresas Españolas en Rumanía (ASEMER) was founded in September 2013 and is an independent business association that encourages and promotes economic relations between Spain and Romania.

ASEMER represents the interests of all Spanish companies and professionals operating in Romania. ASEMER’s main objective is to promote and strengthen economic relations between Spanish companies and entrepreneurs and Romanian organizations and companies.

ASEMER also makes the voice of its 50 members known among Romanian society and the Romanian and Spanish authorities, and, at the same time, develops the spirit of solidarity among its members, avoiding unfair competition and practices that violate professional ethics.

About Asevi

The Asevi brand has been produced in Spain by Asevi Home Brands for over 75 years and has been present in Romania for 30 years. The Asevi brand is known in over 15 countries, with production factories in both Spain and Romania. The company has over 60 items in its portfolio (detergents and fabric softeners, surface cleaning solutions, disinfectants) and is present both in the traditional sector and in large retail chains. Pons Ro Prodcom was ranked first by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the National Top of Companies 2022 Small Enterprises in the category "Manufacture of soaps, detergents, and maintenance products".

*This is a Press release.