Poll shows Romania’s Liberals gaining support as voters favour snap elections

Opposition party Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) remains Romania's largest political force, while the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) has recorded the strongest gains during the past two months of political uncertainty, according to the latest Poll/Int Romania Barometer conducted by the Political Rating Agency (ARP).

The survey suggested that the prolonged political crisis has increased public interest in politics and elections, reducing the number of undecided voters and strengthening support for larger parties at the expense of smaller political formations.

According to the poll, PNL is the main beneficiary of the recent political developments, attracting voters primarily from the undecided electorate but also from smaller parties, including the Save Romania Union (USR) and REPER. The survey attributes much of the party's momentum to acting prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan.

AUR, led by George Simion, continues to lead voting intentions and has registered a slight increase in support, while other protest parties have lost momentum.

The survey indicated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has largely maintained its electoral support but has the least mobilised electorate among the major parties. By contrast, PNL and AUR supporters appear the most likely to participate in an election, suggesting both parties could benefit disproportionately from an early vote.

ARP also found that USR is beginning to lose support to the growing appeal of PNL under Bolojan's leadership.

The findings come as political negotiations over the formation of a new government remain deadlocked following the collapse of the previous coalition. Public support for early parliamentary elections has increased during the crisis, with many respondents viewing a fresh vote as the most effective way to resolve the political impasse.

According to the poll, PSD remains squeezed between the growing support for AUR on one side and an emerging PNL-USR electoral pole on the other. ARP also noted that although there is no indication of political cooperation between PSD and AUR, their voter bases appear largely complementary, meaning they could together represent a substantial electoral bloc.

The Poll/Int Romania Barometer was conducted by the Political Rating Agency (ARP) as part of its July 2026 survey wave. The polling organisation said the recent political crisis has produced dynamics similar to those seen during a short election campaign, increasing voter engagement and benefiting larger parties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)