Politics

Poll shows AUR still leading in Romania as Social Democrats narrow gap, while Călin Georgescu tops trust rankings

15 May 2026

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The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) remains the leading party in Romania’s voting intentions but has slipped to its lowest level in the past year, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has strengthened its position, according to a CURS poll published on Thursday, May 14.

The poll pictures AUR at its lowest score in the past year and PSD at its best rating, a situation that should normally discourage the far-right party from calling early elections amid political deadlock.

The survey places AUR at 32%, eight percentage points ahead of PSD, which is at 24%, and 12% above the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is rated at 20%, Hotnews.ro reported. The findings come amid continued political instability and negotiations over the formation of a new parliamentary majority following the collapse of the previous governing arrangement.

USR is credited with 10%, while the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) stands at the 5% threshold. The PNRR party, founded by Cristian Popescu Piedone, is at 4%, SOS Romania at 3%, and other parties collectively at 2%.

CURS said the polling was conducted in a context marked by political instability, shifting party alignments, and ongoing talks to form a new government. It added that AUR’s score represents its weakest showing in the past year, while PSD has reached its strongest level in the same period.

In parallel, the poll measured public trust in political figures, with no individual exceeding a 35% “high trust” threshold, indicating broad scepticism toward the political class.

Călin Georgescu, former presidential candidate in 2024, ranked first with 32% reporting “very much” or “very high” trust, closely followed by president Nicușor Dan at 31%. Ilie Bolojan, leader of PNL and interim prime minister, stands at 25%, while AUR leader George Simion is at 23%.

Former president Traian Băsescu, Cristian Popescu Piedone, and PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu are grouped around 21%, while UDMR leader Hunor Kelemen, SOS Romania leader Diana Șoșoacă, and USR politician Dominic Fritz record higher levels of distrust, according to CURS.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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Politics

Poll shows AUR still leading in Romania as Social Democrats narrow gap, while Călin Georgescu tops trust rankings

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) remains the leading party in Romania’s voting intentions but has slipped to its lowest level in the past year, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has strengthened its position, according to a CURS poll published on Thursday, May 14.

The poll pictures AUR at its lowest score in the past year and PSD at its best rating, a situation that should normally discourage the far-right party from calling early elections amid political deadlock.

The survey places AUR at 32%, eight percentage points ahead of PSD, which is at 24%, and 12% above the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is rated at 20%, Hotnews.ro reported. The findings come amid continued political instability and negotiations over the formation of a new parliamentary majority following the collapse of the previous governing arrangement.

USR is credited with 10%, while the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) stands at the 5% threshold. The PNRR party, founded by Cristian Popescu Piedone, is at 4%, SOS Romania at 3%, and other parties collectively at 2%.

CURS said the polling was conducted in a context marked by political instability, shifting party alignments, and ongoing talks to form a new government. It added that AUR’s score represents its weakest showing in the past year, while PSD has reached its strongest level in the same period.

In parallel, the poll measured public trust in political figures, with no individual exceeding a 35% “high trust” threshold, indicating broad scepticism toward the political class.

Călin Georgescu, former presidential candidate in 2024, ranked first with 32% reporting “very much” or “very high” trust, closely followed by president Nicușor Dan at 31%. Ilie Bolojan, leader of PNL and interim prime minister, stands at 25%, while AUR leader George Simion is at 23%.

Former president Traian Băsescu, Cristian Popescu Piedone, and PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu are grouped around 21%, while UDMR leader Hunor Kelemen, SOS Romania leader Diana Șoșoacă, and USR politician Dominic Fritz record higher levels of distrust, according to CURS.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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