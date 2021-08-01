Romanian policemen to protest against public wage freezing

Dissatisfied with the Government's wage freeze, four police unions in Romania have announced they will start protests on Monday, January 11.

According to a statement signed by the leaders of the Europol, Pro Lex, Decus, and Diamantul unions, beginning January 11, the law enforcement officers will no longer apply fines, but only written or verbal warnings, Hotnews.ro reported.

Also, from January 18, they will no longer communicate quarantine/isolation decisions and will no longer verify the persons for whom these measures are required. The policemen also say they will not work overtime and will not be at home.

Since January 25, the police say that if the legal provisions regarding their rights are not revised, they will only provide emergency services.

