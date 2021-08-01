Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
Romanian policemen to protest against public wage freezing

08 January 2021
Dissatisfied with the Government's wage freeze, four police unions in Romania have announced they will start protests on Monday, January 11.

According to a statement signed by the leaders of the Europol, Pro Lex, Decus, and Diamantul unions, beginning January 11, the law enforcement officers will no longer apply fines, but only written or verbal warnings, Hotnews.ro reported.

Also, from January 18, they will no longer communicate quarantine/isolation decisions and will no longer verify the persons for whom these measures are required. The policemen also say they will not work overtime and will not be at home.

Since January 25, the police say that if the legal provisions regarding their rights are not revised, they will only provide emergency services.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

