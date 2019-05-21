Video

Policeman uncovers ancient artifacts in northern Romania

Policeman Cristian Rusu has uncovered several ancient artifacts in the commune of Borod, in northwestern Romania’s Bihor county, Adevărul reported.

He found 64 Roman coins made of silver, pieces of ceramics, a 2,000-year-old Dacian fibula, and medieval-era bronze rings. He will hand the items over to the Ţara Crişurilor Museum in Oradea.

This is the second find he makes and hands over to the museum. In October 2018 he found, together with his friend Florin Avram, 379 silver denarii dating back to the II – I centuries BC and issued under the reign of Julius Caesar, Marcus Junius Brutus and Octavianus Augustus.

The policeman, who enjoys searching for historical relics in his spare time, found the coins with the help of a metal detector. Some of the coins were not buried very deep, while for others he had to dig some 40 centimeters, he explained for Adevărul.

Last year, the Ţara Crişurilor Museum said that after the financial evaluation of the items found is over, the two will receive 30% of the total value of the coins. The evaluation is not over yet, Rusu explained, so he did not receive any compensation so far.

