Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 07:55
Business

Romania expects first EUR 1.8 bln Resilience Plan money within two months

26 November 2021
Florin Citu, in his capacity of acting minister of European Funds, signed on Thursday, November 25, the financing agreement between Romania and the European Commission for the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), sources familiar with the developments told Digi24.ro.

It was the last document signed by Liberal Party (PNL) leader and former prime minister Florin Citu as interim minister. 

The first tranche, of EUR 1.8 bln, will be disbursed within two months, according to the sources.

Dan Vilceanu, the new minister of European projects and investments, announced on Wednesday that an advance payment of EUR 3.9 bln will be disbursed in December.

The other tranches are pending bi-annual evaluations of the progress along with the calendar of reforms attached to the EUR 29 bln financing package.

Minister Vilceanu confirmed that until 2023 the provisions and the terms of the Resilience Plan could not be adjusted. "I would like to emphasize once again that we are not talking about amending the PNRR but about adjustments that can be operated in 2023," stressed Vilceanu.

Social democrat leaders have commented about plans to "optimize" the Resilience Plan, which, in their opinion, includes unrealistic targets.

Incoming prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, in his inaugural statement after the swearing-in ceremony, stressed that observing the provisions of the Resilience Plan is among the key priorities of the new Government.

