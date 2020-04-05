Romania's ruling party keeps losing voters’ support amid pandemic

Only 33% of the voters polled in April by IMAS, at the request of Europa FM radio station, indicated the Liberal Party as their first voting option - down from 47.4% in January, Digi24.ro reported.

The error margin for the 1,010-people sample polled is 3.1 pp.

The Liberals' electoral support has constantly decreased over the past three months. However, this hasn't led to significant gains for the other parties, as the share of undecided respondents has increased significantly.

While the Liberals' score dropped by 14.4 pp, the score of their main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), has increased by only 4.2 pp over the past three months to 24.8% in April. The gap between the two parties, thus, narrowed significantly from 26.8 pp in January to 8.2 pp in April.

The other relevant parties revealed by the poll are Save Romania Union (10.8% compared to 12.4% in January), PRO Romania (8.2% from 3.3% in January), ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR (5.5% compared to 4.4% in January), and PLUS (5.1% compared to 3.6% in January).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)