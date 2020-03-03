RO Socialists narrow the gap on the Liberals after bringing down the Govt.

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), which still operates the acting Government and will seek confirmation from lawmakers for another cabinet, has lost ground in the latest electoral poll conducted by polling agency IMAS at the request of Europa FM radio station.

PNL had a score of 40.7% in February, down from 47.4% in January, according to the Europa FM Barometer compiled by IMAS.

After having constantly strengthened its voters’ support over the past year, the party that came to rule in November to be overthrown three months later is now experiencing a decline that takes it to exactly the level it was before settling in Victoria Palace in November, Europa FM comments.

In contrast, the former ruling party - the Social Democratic Party (PSD) saw its score increase from 20.6% to 25.8%.

The developments are likely related to the dismissal of the Liberal cabinet led by Ludovic Orban following a no-confidence motion filed by PSD, at the beginning of February.

Save Romania Union (USR), the third-largest party in terms of voters' preferences, plunged to only 10% from 12.4% in January and a maximum of over 21% in July 2019.

If parliamentary elections were to take place next Sunday, none of the other parties would pass the electoral threshold of 5%.

Pro Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta is at 4.6%, UDMR has a score of 4.4%, ALDE - 4.3%, Plus (USR’s alliance partner) - 3.5%.

One in five voters remains undecided while 4.4% of those surveyed said they would not go to vote.

The survey was conducted by IMAS between February 11 and 28, on a sample of 1,010 people and has a margin for error of 3.1%.

