Romanian Liberal Party drafts bill allowing president Iohannis to run for Parliament

20 September 2024

The leader of the Liberal (PNL) senators, Daniel Fenechiu, announced that his party drafted and filed for endorsement a law amendment that provides that a president in office, if he is in the last three months of his mandate, can run as an independent on a party's list or an alliance.

This somehow confirms president Klaus Iohannis's plans to run for the Senate on the lists of the Liberal Party with the ultimate target of holding the position of speaker.

Fenechiu explained that it is a legislative proposal that enshrines the right of the president who ends his mandate at the same time as the current Parliament, if he wishes, to be able to continue his political career, RFI reported. 

"This would solve a problem," Fenechiu stated.

A scenario has been circulated indicating that president Iohannis intends to run for a seat in Parliament and that he will step down to avoid legal complications. The Presidential Administration, in a public statement, announced, however, that the head of state will finish his mandate on time and does not intend to resign from his position.

"Considering the information circulated in the public space, the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, states that he will end his mandate on time and does not intend to resign from the position of president," the Presidential Administration stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

