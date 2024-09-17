Politics

Romania's president reportedly targets Senate speaker seat

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After he ran for the top seat at NATO and investigated his options for a top seat in the European Union's executive body, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis may run in the national parliamentary elections for a lawmaker seat, according to G4Media.ro quoting sources within the Liberal Party (PNL) familiar with the scenario.

Iohannis would run on the lists of his Liberal Party for a seat in the Senate, where he could become speaker. 

The Romanian Constitution shows that the president cannot be a party member (Article 81), which means that he would have to step down from his position. In this case, the head of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă –  the leader and presidential candidate of PNL - would become the acting president. 

President Iohannis' mandate ends on December 20. If the new parliament is inaugurated before this date, he will have to choose between the position of senator and that of president of Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romania's president reportedly targets Senate speaker seat

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After he ran for the top seat at NATO and investigated his options for a top seat in the European Union's executive body, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis may run in the national parliamentary elections for a lawmaker seat, according to G4Media.ro quoting sources within the Liberal Party (PNL) familiar with the scenario.

Iohannis would run on the lists of his Liberal Party for a seat in the Senate, where he could become speaker. 

The Romanian Constitution shows that the president cannot be a party member (Article 81), which means that he would have to step down from his position. In this case, the head of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă –  the leader and presidential candidate of PNL - would become the acting president. 

President Iohannis' mandate ends on December 20. If the new parliament is inaugurated before this date, he will have to choose between the position of senator and that of president of Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2024
Society
Security incident at Romania’s Parliament Palace as man starts fire in visitors’ access area
17 September 2024
Society
BBC confuses Romania with Bulgaria on map once more
17 September 2024
Politics
Romanian MEP Roxana Mînzatu appointed Vice-President of the European Commission
17 September 2024
Sports
US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu
17 September 2024
Society
Romania sets aside EUR 20 mln in first aid package to tackle floods’ impact
17 September 2024
Agriculture
USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years
17 September 2024
Society
Only 20% of the houses in flood-hit Galati county have mandatory insurance
17 September 2024
Startup
Romanian startup launches recycling app to amplify SGR system