Romania's president reportedly targets Senate speaker seat

After he ran for the top seat at NATO and investigated his options for a top seat in the European Union's executive body, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis may run in the national parliamentary elections for a lawmaker seat, according to G4Media.ro quoting sources within the Liberal Party (PNL) familiar with the scenario.

Iohannis would run on the lists of his Liberal Party for a seat in the Senate, where he could become speaker.

The Romanian Constitution shows that the president cannot be a party member (Article 81), which means that he would have to step down from his position. In this case, the head of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă – the leader and presidential candidate of PNL - would become the acting president.

President Iohannis' mandate ends on December 20. If the new parliament is inaugurated before this date, he will have to choose between the position of senator and that of president of Romania.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)