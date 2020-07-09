Romanian PM Orban says school starts on September 14

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 6, that school would start on September 14, and nobody expressed another option.

Still, he did not comment on the way school would start. Earlier on Friday, he mentioned informal discussions about starting school in online mode and allowing pupils to enter the classrooms only after the September 27 local elections, on October 1.

PM Orban also confirmed that the local elections, scheduled for September 27, would not be delayed, News.ro reported.

The opposition Social Democrats (PSD) have criticized the Government's alleged lack of a clear plan about beginning school and organizing the elections, saying that maybe both should be delayed if the Government feels insecure about starting school.

If the Government decides to defer the beginning of school, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who also serves as the head of the Chamber of Deputies, will open a debate about deferring the elections as well.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)