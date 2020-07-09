Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:39
Social
Romanian PM Orban says school starts on September 14
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 6, that school would start on September 14, and nobody expressed another option.

Still, he did not comment on the way school would start. Earlier on Friday, he mentioned informal discussions about starting school in online mode and allowing pupils to enter the classrooms only after the September 27 local elections, on October 1.

PM Orban also confirmed that the local elections, scheduled for September 27, would not be delayed, News.ro reported.

The opposition Social Democrats (PSD) have criticized the Government's alleged lack of a clear plan about beginning school and organizing the elections, saying that maybe both should be delayed if the Government feels insecure about starting school.

If the Government decides to defer the beginning of school, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who also serves as the head of the Chamber of Deputies, will open a debate about deferring the elections as well.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:39
Social
Romanian PM Orban says school starts on September 14
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 6, that school would start on September 14, and nobody expressed another option.

Still, he did not comment on the way school would start. Earlier on Friday, he mentioned informal discussions about starting school in online mode and allowing pupils to enter the classrooms only after the September 27 local elections, on October 1.

PM Orban also confirmed that the local elections, scheduled for September 27, would not be delayed, News.ro reported.

The opposition Social Democrats (PSD) have criticized the Government's alleged lack of a clear plan about beginning school and organizing the elections, saying that maybe both should be delayed if the Government feels insecure about starting school.

If the Government decides to defer the beginning of school, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who also serves as the head of the Chamber of Deputies, will open a debate about deferring the elections as well.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content