Polish PM: Outflow of Romanian, Polish workers favors Western markets

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, received on March 28 by Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and PM Nicolae Ciuca in Romania, said that workers trained in Romania and Poland who leave for Western EU countries are a blow to the former two. He also highlighted the importance of EU grants that aid the economies of both countries.

The Romanian president said, during a joint press conference, that Poland is a close and long-standing friend, a key strategic partner, and a reliable ally of Romania, and one of its most important trading partners in the region. In 2022, bilateral trade exchanges reached a record level of almost EUR 11 billion, according to the president.

Iohannis also stated that he agreed with the Polish prime minister on the need to strengthen bilateral coordination within the European Union and NATO to continue fully supporting Ukraine, as well as supporting the most vulnerable and conflict-affected partners in the region, especially the Republic of Moldova.

"I discussed with Mr. Morawiecki the security situation in the Black Sea region and on the Eastern Flank. We reaffirmed our countries' commitment to continue to collaborate for the implementation of the NATO Summit decisions in Madrid regarding the strengthening of the allied position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank,” Iohannis said, according to the official press release.

The two officials also discussed Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania’s appreciation for Poland's active support in this regard.

During his visit, the Polish prime minister also attended the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, together with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca. Morawiecki talked about the importance of the free flow of people and goods in the single market.

"We cannot look at the European Union as those that should be listened to and always have the best solutions that are brought in the suitcase to Warsaw and Bucharest. That is why, in Brussels, during the discussion on the European single market, we opted to focus on the free flow of people and goods. Why? Because in these sectors we can have some advantages," Morawiecki said, cited by Agerpres.

He underscored that "Poland and Romania must fight together to complete the provision of services on the European single market."

Morawiecki also said that “thousands, hundreds of thousands of people that we have trained, we have taught, with financial efforts, are leaving. These expenses that we have incurred are going to favor Western markets fed by this influx. Naturally, we appreciate that a lot of money from various grants and so on is going further into the Polish and Romanian economy."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)