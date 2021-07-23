Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst 

 

Business

Romanian PM wants no more foreign investors seeking cheap workforce

23 July 2021
Speaking in a video conference organised by French investors in Romania, prime minister Florin Citu said that his government is working on a plan aimed at bringing the country in 2028 to the point where the investors will no longer be attracted by the cheap workforce - and the wages will be higher. The state will provide training and professional conversion with this aim.

The investments in education and research would be based on performance only, with a view of stirring competition and generating better results.

"You talked about direct investments in Romania and what we could do to change the paradigm. The things, from my perspective, are quite simple: we are moving to a model of economic development in which, for example, the jobs are well paid, and Romania's attractiveness will no longer be its cheap workforce for types of jobs that generate no great added value. We change things," the PM said, according to G4media.ro.

He made bold statements in regard to education and health - sectors that are broadly seen as underdeveloped by the general public. "I want no more investments in these sectors" that are not driven by results, he said, Hotnews.ro reported.

He praised the "Romania Educata" strategy drafted by the Presidency, a highly controversial document that received plenty of negative reviews. 

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

