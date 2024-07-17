Pluxee appoints new Country Managing Director for Romania and Bulgaria

Gabor Olajos, currently the Chief Operating Officer for Pluxee Bulgaria, has been appointed Country Managing Director for Pluxee Romania & Bulgaria, effective July 22. He assumes the position previously held by Manuel Fernandez Amezaga, who has taken the role of Chief Revenue Growth Officer for Hispanic Latin America and became part of the Global Executive Committee.

Marius Popescu, Sales Director for Pluxee Romania, will succeed Gabor Olajos and will be promoted to Country Operating Director for Pluxee Bulgaria, the company said.

With more than 20 years of experience in sales and business management, Gabor Olajos has been an integral part of the Pluxee team since 2001, when he joined Pluxee Hungary (then Sodexo Hungary). In 2016, he joined the Romanian team as Sales Director and made an essential contribution to the company’s digital transformation from traditional paper to electronic vouchers while also establishing an effective data-driven sales approach.

In 2021, Gabor Olajos was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer for Pluxee Bulgaria.

“I am enthusiastic to be back in Romania and continue the outstanding work that Manuel Fernandez Amezaga and his team have realized here. Following the successful new brand launch that has positioned Pluxee as a pure player within the employee benefits and engagement industry, I am confident that, together with the extremely talented team here in Romania, we are ready to strengthen our role as a global partner and thought leader for our business community of more than 35.000 clients, 2 million employees, and over 55.000 merchants locations,” said Gabor Olajos, Country Managing Director of Pluxee Romania and Bulgaria.

Pluxee is a global employee benefits and engagement player operating in 31 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pluxee)