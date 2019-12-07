Media: Largest planetarium in Romania opens this month in a salt mine

The Slanic salt mine in Prahova county, located at about 100 km north of Bucharest, will host the largest planetarium in Romania, according to local Hotnews.ro. The Supernova Planetarium, which will have a dome with a diameter of 16 meters and a 24,000-lumen laser projection system (4K), will be inaugurated on July 19.

The project’s value amounts to over RON 2 million (some EUR 423,000), and part of the money came from the EU.

The planetarium will host interactive presentations of the universe (constellations, planets, galaxies, comets, asteroids, and so on), according to Hotnews.ro. Those interested can participate in the July 19 event based on a ticket that can be purchased online at Planetariu.ro.

In March this year, the local media reported that the largest planetarium in Romania would open in Brasov. However, the organizers of the July 19 event at Slanic salt mine say that the Supernova Planetarium is the largest in the country. They said in a press release: “To clarify any inconsistencies regarding the fact that the largest planetarium in Romania was announced in Brasov, we inform you that the diameter of the Supernova Planetarium dome is 16 meters and that of the Brasov planetarium dome is 14 meters. Also, the projectors at Slanic Prahova are 4K, based on laser technology, with a luminosity superior to that of the planetarium in Brasov: 24,000 lumens in Slanic vs. 10,000 lumens in Brasov.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Planetariu.ro)