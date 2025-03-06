Placido Domingo Jr. brings 'Volver – Anima Tango' to Bucharest next month

Placido Domingo Jr., the son of the renowned tenor Placido Domingo, will make his debut in Romania with the exceptional performance of "Volver – Anima Tango" in Bucharest next month. The show will take place at Sala Luceafărul on April 2.

The performance blends music, dance, theater, and poetry to tell an emotional story that explores the magic of Argentine tango, according to the organizers.

Placido Domingo Jr. will take the stage in this complex artistic production, which combines the rich rhythms of tango with original musical arrangements performed live by the Buenos Aires Café Sextet, conducted by master accordionist and bandoneonist Cristiano Lui. The show will also feature Italian actress and singer Analiza Biancofiore, as well as Argentine tango dancers Eduardo Moyano and Federica Gumina.

The repertoire includes timeless masterpieces by Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, Luis Bacalov, Domenico Modugno, Luigi Tenco, and many others.

Tickets are available for purchase online at roticket.ro, bilet.ro, and salaluceafarul.ro, as well as at the box office of Sala Luceafărul. Prices vary according to seat category.

(Photo source: the organisers)