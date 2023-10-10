More rumours about Polish PKO entering the Romanian corporate market

PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Poland by assets, confirmed that it will enter Romania, according to Profit.ro.

The Polish bank reportedly hired Loredana Coraș, a lawyer with experience at RTPR, BDA and BRD, to coordinate the legal operations of the branch in Romania.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Poland has reportedly already sent a notification to the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in accordance with European legislation.

In March 2021, Profit.ro announced the imminent entry of the Polish bank that year or, at the latest, in the first part of 2022, “depending on the developments of the pandemics.” Together with this bank, several Polish companies involved in the production of shoes, furniture, household appliances, as well as in construction, were supposed to enter Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)