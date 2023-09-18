M&A

Intesa closer to taking over First Bank in Romania

18 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Intesa is getting closer to reaching an agreement with the American investment fund JC Flowers for the acquisition of First Bank - a transaction that, if completed, would bring Intesa into the top ten on the Romanian banking market.

According to some banking sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the negotiations lead to an agreement between the two parties.

The transaction is estimated to be between EUR 120 million and EUR 150 million. The other contender for First Bank was Vista Bank.

JC Flowers wants to sell First Bank as quickly as possible because the Romanian banking market is not as profitable as expected, and the growth was not so fast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Intesa closer to taking over First Bank in Romania

18 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Intesa is getting closer to reaching an agreement with the American investment fund JC Flowers for the acquisition of First Bank - a transaction that, if completed, would bring Intesa into the top ten on the Romanian banking market.

According to some banking sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the negotiations lead to an agreement between the two parties.

The transaction is estimated to be between EUR 120 million and EUR 150 million. The other contender for First Bank was Vista Bank.

JC Flowers wants to sell First Bank as quickly as possible because the Romanian banking market is not as profitable as expected, and the growth was not so fast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria