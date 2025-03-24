Famous French pianist Richard Clayderman is set to perform in Romania this week. One of the most successful pianists of all time, he will perform on March 25 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest and on March 29 at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

"The Prince of Romance," as the renowned French pianist is called, will offer the audience a magical evening filled with love and sensitivity, according to the organizers. Under the title "Forever Love," this grand spectacle is a tribute to women and pure emotions. Both concerts are scheduled for 7:30 PM.

So far, Clayderman sold over 90 million albums, being rewarded with 267 Gold Discs, and 70 Platinum Discs. Due to this record, he is considered the most successful pianist of all time, a record officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

For an added touch of emotion and spectacle, Richard Clayderman will be accompanied by the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra from Botoșani, offering the audience a truly exquisite musical experience.

"He is an artist who has touched generations with his unmistakable music. The concerts in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will be truly special, especially thanks to the collaboration with the 'George Enescu' Philharmonic Orchestra from Botoșani, which will bring a unique depth and elegance to every musical moment. The audience will experience something truly unique, a true tribute to love and sensitivity," said Radu Groza, the event organizer.

Tickets for the "Forever Love" concerts are available on Entertix.ro.

(Photo source: press release)