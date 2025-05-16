Energy

Photon Energy and Hyperion Renewables partner for solar project in Romania

16 May 2025

Photon Energy and Hyperion Renewables have signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 34 MW solar power plant in Săliște, Romania, with plans to expand the facility to 38 MW. Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with commercial operations expected a year later.

The project, developed by Portuguese renewable energy company Hyperion, is its first in Romania to reach the construction phase. Hyperion entered the Romanian market in 2021 and has since built a pipeline of more than 500 MW in greenfield solar projects.

Photon Energy, a Dutch-headquartered company listed on the Warsaw, Prague, and Frankfurt stock exchanges, will handle the design, technology procurement, and construction of the project and will also provide operations and maintenance services for the first three years.

"We are proud to partner with Hyperion Renewables on this significant 34 MW solar project in Săliște, Romania. This project exemplifies our ability to deliver turnkey, large-scale solar solutions that support the transition to clean energy. Our expertise in EPC and O&M, combined with Hyperion's strategic investment, ensures a strong foundation for the successful construction and operation of this facility," said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

"Romania is a strategic market for Hyperion, and the Săliște Project represents a significant milestone as the first project in our Romanian portfolio to commence construction, demonstrating our ability to turn pipeline into progress. We are excited to see it moving into implementation and to continue advancing the rest of our development pipeline to contribute to Romania's energy transition," commented Aytea Amandi, CEO of Hyperion Renewables.

The project is expected to create approximately 35 to 50 local jobs throughout its lifecycle.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)

Energy

