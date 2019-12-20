Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 08:08
Business
German Phoenix Group expands its Romanian footprint with another takeover
20 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German Phoenix Group, which owns the Help Net drug store network in Romania, has bought one of the largest regional networks in the Transylvania area - Ecofarmacia.

The 32 new pharmacies acquired in this transaction will be rebranded as Help Net after the Competition Council greenlights the transaction.

This is the group’s second transaction this year, after the acquisition of the 17-unit Proxi Pharm chain in Constanta, completed in November 2019. As a result, the Help Net chain will reach 300 units.

"This new acquisition represents another strategic step in increasing our presence on the Romanian market,” said Sebastian Ring, Managing Director of Help Net.

The Ecofarmacia pharmacies are located in Transylvania. The 32 pharmacies and the “dominant regional position” of the Ecofarmacia network are in line with the expansion strategy of Help Net, the press release said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Phoenix Group)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 08:08
Business
German Phoenix Group expands its Romanian footprint with another takeover
20 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German Phoenix Group, which owns the Help Net drug store network in Romania, has bought one of the largest regional networks in the Transylvania area - Ecofarmacia.

The 32 new pharmacies acquired in this transaction will be rebranded as Help Net after the Competition Council greenlights the transaction.

This is the group’s second transaction this year, after the acquisition of the 17-unit Proxi Pharm chain in Constanta, completed in November 2019. As a result, the Help Net chain will reach 300 units.

"This new acquisition represents another strategic step in increasing our presence on the Romanian market,” said Sebastian Ring, Managing Director of Help Net.

The Ecofarmacia pharmacies are located in Transylvania. The 32 pharmacies and the “dominant regional position” of the Ecofarmacia network are in line with the expansion strategy of Help Net, the press release said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Phoenix Group)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 December 2019
Social
Corruption scandal hits biggest private university in Romania, pro-rector arrested for bribery
16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40