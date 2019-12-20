German Phoenix Group expands its Romanian footprint with another takeover

German Phoenix Group, which owns the Help Net drug store network in Romania, has bought one of the largest regional networks in the Transylvania area - Ecofarmacia.

The 32 new pharmacies acquired in this transaction will be rebranded as Help Net after the Competition Council greenlights the transaction.

This is the group’s second transaction this year, after the acquisition of the 17-unit Proxi Pharm chain in Constanta, completed in November 2019. As a result, the Help Net chain will reach 300 units.

"This new acquisition represents another strategic step in increasing our presence on the Romanian market,” said Sebastian Ring, Managing Director of Help Net.

The Ecofarmacia pharmacies are located in Transylvania. The 32 pharmacies and the “dominant regional position” of the Ecofarmacia network are in line with the expansion strategy of Help Net, the press release said.

(Photo source: Phoenix Group)