Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romania’s pharma market up 10.9% y/y in 2019
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of Romania’s pharmaceutical market, including the drugs sold in pharmacies and those used for patients in hospitals, rose to RON 17.82 billion (EUR 3.8 bln) last year, according to an analysis of market research firm Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The value of the market is measured based on distribution prices.

Measured in volume terms, the market rose by only 2.1% year-on-year to 625 million boxes.

The sales of prescription drugs in pharmacies increased by only 0.5% last year, to 377.4 million boxes, the sales of medicines without prescription (OTC) went up 5.5%, to 217.8 million boxes, and the sales of drugs in hospitals declined by 1.8%, to 30.3 million boxes.

Meanwhile, in value terms, sales of prescription drugs in pharmacies increased by 7.8%, to RON 11.48 bln (EUR 2.4 bln), sales of OTC drugs went up by 14.1%, to RON 4.03 bln (EUR 845 mln), and sales of drugs in hospitals surged by 22.1%, to RON 2.3 bln (EUR 482 mln).

This indicates to either an increase in drug prices or a higher share of more expensive drugs in the total sales.

French group Sanofi remained the leader of the local pharmaceutical market in 2019, with sales of RON 930 mln and a market share of 5.2%, followed by Merck&Co (RON 911 mln, 5.1% market share), and Novartis (RON 810 mln, 4.5% market share).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romania’s pharma market up 10.9% y/y in 2019
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of Romania’s pharmaceutical market, including the drugs sold in pharmacies and those used for patients in hospitals, rose to RON 17.82 billion (EUR 3.8 bln) last year, according to an analysis of market research firm Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The value of the market is measured based on distribution prices.

Measured in volume terms, the market rose by only 2.1% year-on-year to 625 million boxes.

The sales of prescription drugs in pharmacies increased by only 0.5% last year, to 377.4 million boxes, the sales of medicines without prescription (OTC) went up 5.5%, to 217.8 million boxes, and the sales of drugs in hospitals declined by 1.8%, to 30.3 million boxes.

Meanwhile, in value terms, sales of prescription drugs in pharmacies increased by 7.8%, to RON 11.48 bln (EUR 2.4 bln), sales of OTC drugs went up by 14.1%, to RON 4.03 bln (EUR 845 mln), and sales of drugs in hospitals surged by 22.1%, to RON 2.3 bln (EUR 482 mln).

This indicates to either an increase in drug prices or a higher share of more expensive drugs in the total sales.

French group Sanofi remained the leader of the local pharmaceutical market in 2019, with sales of RON 930 mln and a market share of 5.2%, followed by Merck&Co (RON 911 mln, 5.1% market share), and Novartis (RON 810 mln, 4.5% market share).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40