Former Romanian MEP sent to court for using fake receipts to get EP money for travel expenses

Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent former Romanian MEP Petru Luhan to court, accusing him of having submitted fake travel reimbursements requests to the European Parliament worth slightly over EUR 50,000.

DNA said in a press release the case targets the period mid-March 2010 – early-March 2012, when Luhan was a member of the European Parliament. In this period, he allegedly submitted to the European Parliament 37 false requests for reimbursement of travel expenses.

He attached several supporting documents to his applications, such as fiscal invoices, receipts and fuel vouchers, the prosecutors said. However, he allegedly exaggerated the costs of flights and used receipts to certify the fact that he traveled by car between his place of residence and Strasbourg or Brussels when, in fact, he traveled by plane.

“As a result of these actions, defendant Luhan Petru Constantin unjustly obtained from the European Parliament the sum of EUR 50,368,” the DNA said in its press release.

The case has been sent to the Bucharest Tribunal.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Petru Luhan)