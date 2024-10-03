PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, announced the promotion of two Romanians within its leadership team for the Eastern Europe region. Emilian Dinică becomes the company's East Balkans Supply Chain Director, while Daniel Drăgușin was promoted to Senior Director, Supply Chain Transformation Europe.

Emilian Dinică will be responsible for implementing the East Balkans Supply Chain strategy, optimizing processes, maximizing the performance level of the operational and manufacturing hubs in the East Balkans as well as supporting PepsiCo Positive initiatives.

“I am honored to take on this new role and contribute to the development of PepsiCo’s operations in the East Balkans region. I look forward to continuing the optimization process and working closely with our teams to achieve the company’s goals, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence,” said Emilian Dinică, East Balkans Supply Chain Director.

Since joining the PepsiCo team in 2018, Emilian Dinică has held the positions of Marketing Equipment Team Manager, Production Manager at the Dragomirești plant, East Balkans Transformation Manager and Central Europe Transformation Manager. According to the press release, he transformed the organizational culture in the factory and coordinated the project to build the automated warehouse in Popesti.

Emilian Dinică takes over this position, succeeding Daniel Drăgușin, who has been promoted to Senior Director, Supply Chain Transformation Europe.

In his new role, Drăgușin will lead initiatives across Europe, where he will optimize production, logistics and distribution networks.

“I’m excited about the new challenge and the opportunity to contribute to the modernization and optimization of Supply Chain operations in Europe. Together with our teams, we will focus on simplifying and streamlining processes to generate a positive and sustainable impact in everything we do,” said Daniel Drăgușin, Senior Director, Supply Chain Transformation Europe.

(Photo source: PepsiCo)