Polish discounter Pepco to double its network in Romania to 500 shops

Polish fashion discounter Pepco, which also sells home decorations and toys, wants to double its network in Romania, which has reached almost 250 units, and quadruple its turnover to EUR 1 billion over the next five years, as it shifts its focus from Poland.

“Only in Poland we are growing faster, but the focus will shift to Romania in the years to come,” according to Pepco COO Marcin Stanko, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Pepco has already surpassed fashion retailers Zara and H&M in terms of turnover in Romania, with estimated revenues of around EUR 250 million. The company operates 1,700 shops in Central and eastern Europe and it opens 300 new units per year -- out of which 50 in Romania.

Romania’s total fashion market is close to EUR 5 bln, according to Ziarul Financiar daily estimates, including the money spent on clothes, shoes and sports equipment.

Pepco is owned by the Steinhoff group, which is now under restructuring, as Marcin Stanko says.

