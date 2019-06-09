Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 08:26
Business
Polish discounter Pepco to double its network in Romania to 500 shops
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish fashion discounter Pepco, which also sells home decorations and toys, wants to double its network in Romania, which has reached almost 250 units, and quadruple its turnover to EUR 1 billion over the next five years, as it shifts its focus from Poland.

“Only in Poland we are growing faster, but the focus will shift to Romania in the years to come,” according to Pepco COO Marcin Stanko, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Pepco has already surpassed fashion retailers Zara and H&M in terms of turnover in Romania, with estimated revenues of around EUR 250 million. The company operates 1,700 shops in Central and eastern Europe and it opens 300 new units per year -- out of which 50 in Romania.

Romania’s total fashion market is close to EUR 5 bln, according to Ziarul Financiar daily estimates, including the money spent on clothes, shoes and sports equipment.

Pepco is owned by the Steinhoff group, which is now under restructuring, as Marcin Stanko says.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 08:26
Business
Polish discounter Pepco to double its network in Romania to 500 shops
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish fashion discounter Pepco, which also sells home decorations and toys, wants to double its network in Romania, which has reached almost 250 units, and quadruple its turnover to EUR 1 billion over the next five years, as it shifts its focus from Poland.

“Only in Poland we are growing faster, but the focus will shift to Romania in the years to come,” according to Pepco COO Marcin Stanko, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Pepco has already surpassed fashion retailers Zara and H&M in terms of turnover in Romania, with estimated revenues of around EUR 250 million. The company operates 1,700 shops in Central and eastern Europe and it opens 300 new units per year -- out of which 50 in Romania.

Romania’s total fashion market is close to EUR 5 bln, according to Ziarul Financiar daily estimates, including the money spent on clothes, shoes and sports equipment.

Pepco is owned by the Steinhoff group, which is now under restructuring, as Marcin Stanko says.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 September 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader banned from entering the US for corruption
04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40